CASO by security forces underway in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was underway in south Kashmir district of Shopian since Friday night, official sources said on Saturday.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF cordoned off apple orchards in village Avind and Rawalpora in south Kashmir district of Shopian late Friday night.

All roads leading to orchards were closed and exit points sealed, they said, adding that with the first light this morning a massive searches were launched.

They said so far no contact was established with any militant and operation was still going on when the reports last came in. (agencies)