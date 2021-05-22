Case fatality rate lower in J&K compared to other States; indicates that disease is under control: Surveillance Medical Officer, WHO

Follow universal covid protocol to curtail spread of pandemic

SRINAGAR: Amid surge in covid positive cases, Dr Ashiq Rashid Mir, Surveillance Medical Officer, World Health Organization, Kashmir Division, expressed optimism over the recovery rate of positive cases along with less case fatality rate in Jammu and Kashmir compared to rest of the states.

“This is the main indicator which shows the disease is under control”, he said and further added that with the determination and cooperation of people, the impact of pandemic could be subdued to a large extent.

He said more than one lakh and thirty thousand patients have recovered in Kashmir and another eighty thousand have recovered in Jammu which according to him is an encouraging sign.

While reiterating on adherence to universal covid protocols everywhere and at all times, he invited the attention of people towards wearing of masks properly and asked them not to touch masks while they are wearing it and further advised to remove mask properly with clean sanitised hands and preferably avoid removing mask with uncovered hands at the time of disposal.

“The exterior side of the masks may contain infection and touching it may pose a threat of infection “, he warned. Dr Ashiq Mir said that people should wash hands with soap for thirty seconds while returning home from work. He called these preventive measures as the first weapon against curtailing the spread of pandemic.

While expressing gratitude to the government, he said the central government made it possible to have vaccines abundantly available and free of cost for the people since the beginning.

He asked people to register for vaccination to get an appointment on a specific date for inoculation and get vaccinated on their turn as it is another effective weapon against the infection.