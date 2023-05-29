Capacity building prog on digital investigation begins for JKP officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: In collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Jammu and Kashmir (JK) Police today commenced a two-day capacity building program on digital investigation at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar.

The program, which aims to enhance knowledge and skills in digital and technical investigation aspects related to cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), welcomed several distinguished guests, including senior police officers, prosecution officers, and the District and Session Judge from the NIA Court in Srinagar.

The inaugural session of the program was graced by SJM Gillani, Additional Director General of Police, Armed/IR Jammu and Kashmir, as the Chief Guest.

Gillani highlighted the importance of continuously upgrading knowledge and skills to stay ahead of modern-day criminals.

He commended the NIA for its significant role as one of the leading investigation agencies in the country and expressed pride in the fact that many officers from the J&K Police are serving in the NIA and other investigation agencies.

Gillani emphasized the need for investigators to adapt to the changing landscape of crime and utilize technology in their investigations. He specifically mentioned emerging crimes such as identity theft, cyber bullying, and financial fraud, emphasizing the duty to protect the people and maintain law and order. To achieve this, he urged investigators to continuously enhance their knowledge and skills.

M K Sinha, ADGP (Coord/Hqrs) PHQ, on behalf of the Director General of Police J&K, welcomed the NIA faculty and stressed the importance of continuous skill development for investigators to remain relevant and contribute to the pursuit of justice. He encouraged the participating officers to take full advantage of the training program and leverage the expertise of the NIA team.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Zone, highlighted the need for quality investigation to improve the conviction rate of UAPA cases. He expressed gratitude to the NIA for their support in organizing such training programs over the past two years.

During the keynote address, B S Tuti, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) PHQ, emphasized the objective of the training program to enhance digital investigative techniques related to UAPA cases. He stressed the importance of careful handling of evidence and expressed hope that the training program would help participants understand modern digital investigation techniques.

The training program, the eighth of its kind organized with the J&K Police in collaboration with the NIA, aims to benefit over 750 officers. It focuses on the technical aspects of cases and features expert faculty from different agencies associated with the NIA. A total of 118 investigating officers from Jammu/Kashmir Zone, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA), the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and the Prosecution wing are participating in the training program.