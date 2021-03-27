‘Can’t Breathe’ “More than a song, it’s an emotion”

Mehak Dua

Song credits

Singer, Lyricist and Composer: ArunimaWali

Music, Mix and Master: VAN Music (Vicky Uttreja and NayanJaiswal)

Vocals recorded: Noisy Gates Studio

Guitar: AchalNayyar

Video credits: Rahul Sharma (Rahul Sharma Productions)

Jon Bon Jovi, an American singer-songwriter, record producer, philanthropist and actor had once said and I quote, “Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate”. The adage holds quite true for ArunimaWali who is working as a consultant at KPMG Global Services but her passion about music made her pen down her debut English song “Can’t Breathe” which was released on January 30, 2021 and has started getting hits on her YouTube channel and other social sites. Arunima now is a singer, lyricist and of course composer.

‘Can’t Breathe’ in just few days got 24 thousand views on YouTube where Arumina enjoys a fan following of about 1.28K followers and about 17.6K on Instagram. When asked ArunimaWali said it is passion that springs a hidden desire or talent which ultimately fills oneself with meaning and happiness besides excitement. “I started singing at the age of seven and while pursuing my studies continued to sing as a hobby which ultimately empowered me to pen down lyrics of ‘Can’t Breathe’ that’s giving me a sense of accomplishment”, she said.

Passion, Arunima said is a force that enables one to achieve anything one sets mind on. Born to Ajay and Meenakshi, Arunimawas first enrolled in music class of her Delhi Public School (DPS) where she was trained in Hindustani Classical Music. She gives credit of brining fineness to her voice to her teachers (Guru) ManishaJaitley and ChandeshwarJha. Having had a formal diploma in Hindustani Vocal, she didn’t stop at all and continued to perform in inter school competitions and later at Delhi University’s annual fetes.

Giving details about her debut song which is in English language, she said Can’t Breathe, besides being a song is an emotion for me. “It speaks about heartache, pain and the past that is set to make one nostalgic in a state of dream like sequence. The song is inspired by my personal experiences as well as from the stories heard from people around. The song has covered almost every emotion that one can think of when it comes to breaking up or falling apart in love and relationships”, she informed.

Arunima has plans to continue writing as well as pursue her passion of singing and if given a chance she would also love to perform in Jammu as well as anywhere where she gets music loving audiences. She also intends to write in Hindi language in near future. Elated about her music being shared on social sites by who’s who of music industry like Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, AseesKaur and EhsanNoorani she believes that this is an acknowledgement of her hard work that has gone into producing first song or singing other Bollywood numbers.

She intends to balance her work-passion life but eyes on good opportunities that might come knocking at the door. Happy about validation that comes from fan following or sharing of her music by eminent music directors or singers, Arunima believes perfection is yet to come which she added is a continuous process.

Lyrics

There are days when I know

I can’t take it at all

All I see is that you are

Holding me in your arms

Telling me that it’s fine

You can take all your time

Then why did you feel that it’s not worth the time

Then why did you keep me hanging all the time

Now I can’t breathe

Now I can’t smile

I don’t know how I will survive this night

Now I can’t breathe

Now I can’t stop

My heart keeps weeping, weeping everyday and

every night

I tried to keep my hopes in you still alive

I keep fighting myself

All the time

You stopped caring about me or knowing about me

You stopped answering me or calling me

Till the time I could believe that

It was in the past

Now I can’t breathe

Now I can’t smile

I don’t know how I will survive this night

Now I can’t breathe

Now I can’t stop

My heart keeps weeping, weeping, everyday and

every night.