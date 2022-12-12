Camping First Aid – A Very Quick Guide

There is a bit of a paradox involved when we think about the medical supplies you might decide to bring along on a camping trip. On the one hand, a camping trip is all about bringing only the essentials, bringing an element of survival to the experience and only availing yourself of what is strictly necessary to make it through each day. This certainly means you won’t be bringing along a first aid box the size of a luggage case!

But then, on the other hand, being out in the wild is precisely where medical supplies can be most useful. When in the woods, out on the trails, or hiking over mountains, the perils are real and there certainly won’t be a hospital nearby.

Therefore, a camping first aid kit is something you should think about – how can I bring the type of medical equipment which can be useful in the worst-case scenario and yet still be portable and easy to use by non-professionals?

In order to resolve this paradox, you do need to make something of a trade-off, and you simply need to accept that yes, out there on the trail you are putting your safety at marginally more of a risk than when moving about an urban space with a hospital a short drive away. This means the items to include in a camping first aid kit will be drawn for a carefully selected list that prioritizes the most important, the easiest to use and, of course, the things you can actually carry.

All of this is not to say that you need to imperil yourself overmuch. Mountain rescue exists for a reason and campers are frequently clued up on the necessary precautions and tips which can make a camping trip that bit safer. They should also know who to call and what to do when things go wrong.

So, to give a more wholistic guide to camping safety, it is wise to first go over camping and wilderness safety tips before giving a list of what absolutely should be included in your first aid kit or medical bag when you set off up the mountainside, through the forest, over the moors, or around the lakes.

Camping Safety Tips and Advice

So, the best way to keep safe when camping is to prevent accidents from happening in the first place. While you can never make it a hundred percent certainty that they won’t, by taking extra care when you are out in nature, you can at least bring the likelihood of an accident down.

However, it isn’t just advice regarding how to prevent accidents that is important; it’s what to do when they do happen which makes for vital knowledge too. For wilderness safety, this usually means knowing who to call and how to stabilize somebody in the worst case. We will need to get all of that out the way before getting on to your ideal wilderness first aid kit.

Scope Out Your Tent Area and Be Aware of the Risks

So, what are the risks that could arise around your tent? This is what you should ask yourself before pitching it. Are there any immediate perils at that exact spot, such as falling rocks? Is the tent close to the trail or do you risk getting lost? What will happen if the weather turns particularly bad?

Put Out Fires with Care

And that means completely dousing or smothering them before you move on. A pile of embers might appear to pose no immediate threat, but all it takes is a gust of wind to blow them into some dry vegetation and you could be in trouble.

Bring Adequate Sustenance

It is often difficult to get a real feel for the distances involved when hiking or camping – it’s usually considerably longer and over difficult terrain. Have you brought enough food and drink to see you through the journey? Prioritize energy-rich food and lots of water.

What Services Can You Use?

In certain areas, mobile networks will not cover you. This can be a disaster if you cannot call for help when an accident happens. The best way round this is to consult the coverage maps of your network. These are readily available, and you can plan, ahead of time, the nearest location from where you can get a signal.

Camping First Aid Supplies

So, having stressed that the best safety when camping comes from the safety preparations you make and knowing who to call, here follows the medical supplies you should certainly bring – or at least the ones to prioritize.

Tweezers

Tweezers are a must-have in a camping first aid kit. They might be one of the most low-tech and humble of devices out there, but they will always be of use, even for the most common of problems. You will thank yourself if you get a splinter.

Oral Thermometer

Out in the wilderness, sickness can certainly strike. Knowing what to do in this situation is of paramount importance as the great outdoors is not the best place to recuperate. An oral thermometer can alert you to the danger straight away.

Dressings and Bandages

Cuts, bruises, and more serious injuries all require dressings and bandages. These are nothing short of essential.

Antibiotics, Ointments, and Disinfectant

Getting and keeping a wound clean is one of the most important things to get right when disaster strikes. It might be a while before professional medical attention can arrive, by which time infection or even septicaemia can set in.

Arm and Leg Splints

Broken bones are serious and will typically totally incapacitate the sufferer until help can arrive. In order to avoid serious complications, a splint, which can be used to straighten the broken limb, is essential.

Such are a few of the most important items to bring with you on a camping trip or a hike. You will notice that not much of this is high tech, and these items are also easily portable, taking up little space.

The most important thing is to stabilize the patient. After that, it is all about getting help (or moving on if the injury is not so serious). But of course, the best safety advice is to do what you can to prevent accidents happening in the first place.