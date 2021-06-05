Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered From Vehicle; Two Arrested

SRINAGAR: Security Forces Saturday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from a vehicle on national highway near Qazigund area of in Kulgam district and arrested two persons.

A senior Police officer told news, that a joint team of security forces arrested two persons during random checking in Lower Munda area of Qazigund in a dumped vehicle under registration number JKO2B-0949 with arms and ammunition.

“A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the fur which include 2 AK 56 rifles, 8 AK mags, 10 9mm pistols, 18 pistol mags, 90 9×19 mm ammunition and 9 Grenades,” he said, adding that two persons were arrested as well. The officer identified the arrested duo as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat and Zahid Nabi Dar, both from Sambora area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. (KNO)