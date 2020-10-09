Cabinet condoles demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

NEW DELHI: Union Cabinet on Friday condoled the sad demise of Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

As per convention, the Cabinet passed a resolution, condoling the demise of the Lok Janshakti Party founder and veteran dalit leader from Bihar.

“In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator,” the Cabinet said.

Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and always championed the cause of marginalized sections of the society, it said.

“The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and the entire nation,” it added.

The Cabinet observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Paswan, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved a state funeral to Paswan.

When towering leaders pass away, the Cabinet meets to condole their demise and pass a resolution.

Paswan, 74, died on October 8, in a Delhi hospital following cardiac ailments and kidney failure.

An eight-time Lok Sabha MP, Paswan was a minister in central Governments headed by parties of different ideologies ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP since 1989. (AGENCIES)