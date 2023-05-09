Bukhari appeals PM to hold early Assembly polls in J&K

*Says LG Adm cornered JKAS, JKPS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Assembly elections should be held as early as possible in Jammu and Kashmir. We have expectations from PM that he will fulfill his promise,” Bukhari said while addressing one day worker’s meeting at Chatha in Satwari area of Jammu South today.

The meeting was organized by Party’s Provincial president of women wing for Jammu, Pavneet Kour.

“We met the PM as the people in J&K had apprehensions that outsiders will settle here. When the people were in complete despair, we came out to represent them. Accordingly, the PM promised protection to the land and jobs for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Bukhari further said that the Statehood should be restored to win the confidence and hold elections to end the growing public concerns with regard to various issues.

He said, “We saw truthfulness in the eyes of the Prime Minister. Therefore, we expect from the PM that Assembly elections will be held and people will be given the right to elect their Government”

He alleged that the LG Govt has cornered the J&K Administrative Services, and J&K Police Services Officers and replaced them with the imported IAS and IPS officers who are unfriendly with the people of both the regions.

“It a matter of grave concern that the JKAS and JKPS officers have been sidelined by the Govt. However, these officers must get ready to take the responsibility. They are the backbone of J&K,” he said.

“The BJP in J&K has failed to bring any kind of change. It is dependent upon the national level politics. They just implemented their political agenda to gain vote bank politics across the country, but failed in Jammu. The Jammu people trusted BJP because they contested the last Assembly elections against the dynastic rule but after the Assembly poll results in 2014, they joined one of the two dynastic (NC and PDP) political parties i.e., PDP within 24 hours and formed a coalition Govt that brought disaster for the people of two regions in an unexpected manner,” he said.

He stated that the biggest disaster for the people was abrogation of Art 370 and Art 35A and then the process of importing IAS/IPS officers from across the country by undermining the competence of the JKAS/JKPS officers who deserved to be given better places to address the unexpectedly growing issues.

“J&K BJP cannot do justice with the people of Jammu especially when the recruitment scams, issues of Jammu businessmen, Tourism sector, Hoteliers, Transporters, Travel agents, rise of influence of non-local mafia and contractors in Govt sector have surfaced. It shows the BJP has failed miserably,” he asserted.

Senior leaders Ch Zulfkar Ali, Vijay Bakaya, Manjit Singh, Faqir Nath, Prem Lal, A K Chhibber, Panveet Kour, Dr Rohit Gupta and others also spoke on the occasion and raised local issues.