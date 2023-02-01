Budget 2023 | Govt Announces New Airports, Helipads, Water Aero Drones, Advanced Landing Grounds To Boost Air Connectivity

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: During the Union Budget speech in the House, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity in the country.

“50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity,” informed Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. (ANI)