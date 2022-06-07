BSF resort to firing along India-Pak border in Jammu on drone suspicion

JAMMU, June 7: BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district on Tuesday after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying around.

Alert troops fired two rounds on hearing that humming sound coming from a height of about 800 meters in the Akhnoor area, a BSF officer said.

He said all concerned have been informed and further details are awaited.

Drone-threat is present everywhere along the India-Pakistan border, but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region, a senior Border Security Force officer said.

He said the Army and BSF are fully dominating the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure the protection of the people along the frontier. (Agencies)