BSF jawan dies after being hit by stone on historic Mughal road

Srinagar, Aug 25: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed after he was hit by a stone on historic Mughal road, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said a jawan identified as Nissar Hussain, a resident of Rajouri, was collecting wood at Pir-ki-Gali when there was shooting stone incident in the area. A stone hit Nissar who was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case an initiated proceedings, they added. (Agencies)