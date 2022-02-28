BSF airlifts 3 from Tangdhar to Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 28: The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday that it airlifted three patients from snow-covered Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district to Srinagar to provide them medical attention.

The patients included two men and a child from Tangdhar. A request for the evacuation was made by the local administration following the closure of the only road which passes through Sadhna Top, a BSF spokesman said.

Inspector General BSF (Kashmir) Raja Babu Singh said: “We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir.” (Agencies)