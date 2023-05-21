BRO Camp Being Relocated As Part Of Preservation Of Chumathang Hot Springs In Ladakh

Leh, May 21: A camp of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is being relocated from Chumathang hot springs as authorities on Sunday discussed measures required for the preservation and protection of the natural attraction in Ladakh, officials said.

The meeting, chaired by the administrative secretary, Tourism, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, identified various measures for immediate action and long-term planning to ensure sustainable development of the hot springs for the benefit of both locals and tourists, the officials said.

The officials said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the development and sustainable management of the ‘hot springs’.

As an immediate action, they said a sustained cleanliness drive would be launched on Monday, involving the departments of Tourism, BRO, Rural Development, the local panchayat, councillor, Block Development Councillor (BDC) and NGOs’ who are working on preservation and development of the ‘Rong’ area.

The officials said the councillor, LAHDC of Chumathang constituency and BDC have been assigned to identify suitable patches of land downstream for relocation of the BRO establishment from the existing location near the ‘Hot Springs’.

The BRO has agreed to the plan, the officials said, adding the concerned officials will be requested for formal allocation of the identified land at the earliest.

The Rural Development Department and deputy commissioner, Leh will identify the existing structures around the hot springs which are in a dilapidated condition and are non-functional.

The exercise is important for the incorporation of the area for development in the DPR being prepared as per the approved action plan, the officials said.

They said community participation in the entire exercise is required to make the plan successful.

An awareness drive “Litter open defecation free Chumathang” would also be launched with the active participation of the stakeholders, the officials said. (Agencies)