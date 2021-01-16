Black buck poaching case: Jodhpur court asks Salman Khan to appear before it on Feb 6

JODHPUR: The district and sessions court here has asked actor Salman Khan to appear before it on February 6, while exempting him from appearance on Saturday.

Khan was asked to appear in the court on Saturday in connection with the hearing of a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years of imprisonment.

“We submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance considering the pandemic situation and the possible risk to his safety during travel,” the actor’s counsel, Nishant Bora, said.

Granting permission, Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha directed Khan to appear in the court on the next date of hearing on February 6. (AGENCIES)