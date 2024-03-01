BJP will win all five LS seats in J&K: Khatana

Cong, PDP, NC leaders join party

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Feb 29: The aspect of rehabilitation and compensation in BJP Government remained at priority in all developmental projects while this element was nowhere in sight in earlier regimes and lands of the poor were forcefully taken for projects due to which there was always a mess and hue and cry.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ghulam Ali Khatana while addressing a social conference of Gujjars and Bakerwals organised by BJP ST Morcha at Bhagthali in Kathua where MP Khatana was chief guest and was accorded a warm and rousing welcome.

Gopal Mahajan, Sardar Khan, SSP retired, Mushtak Inqulabi and Lal Hussain Lodha were guests of honour on this occasion.

Many leaders, workers and activists from Congress, PDP, NC and other parties joined BJP on this occasion and they were welcomed into the party by MP Khatana.

The MP said that development spree is going on in Jammu and Kashmir and big business houses are investing here and this in turn is helping to curb the unemployment problem in the UT.

“The schemes launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi have changed the lifestyle of the people in J&K and Tribal community has also got benefits of these schemes,” he maintained adding that the people of J&K are now happy with the unprecedented changes which are historical for Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior BJP leader said that soon Lok Sabha elections will be held across the country and BJP will re-emerge as victorious with record number of seats.

“We will surely win all the five Lok Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir and the one from Ladakh as people of two UTs want the development spree to continue further and the peace to prevail in J&K.

Khatana said that the students should work hard in their studies and become good citizen of the country.

Others present on the occasion were Dr. Shaweta Singh, DDC Member, Ch Mohd Sharief, vice president ST Morcha, Rashid Poswal, district president, ST Morcha, Ch Sultan Khan, ST Morcha vice president J&K UT, Haji Surmu Din, ex-Chairman Lakhanpur, Ch Mohd Ashraf, social activist, district president G.B Unity Kathua, Irfaz Ahmed Dang, Sadam Choudhary, Harjeet Singh, Sunil Singh, BJP district vice president, Shankriya and others.