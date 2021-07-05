BJP-Shiv Sena’s relationship like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI (MAHARASHTRA) : Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday compared his party’s equation with former coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the relationship between actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao who recently announced their separation.

Raut’s reaction came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP and Shiv Sena are “not enemies”.

“We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena and BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact,” said Raut.

Shiv Sena leader’s remarks came amid speculation of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and BJP allying with Shiv Sena.

However, BJP had denied the possibility of any such alliance between the two parties.

Asked about Fadnavis’ comment, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Devendra Fadnavis has said BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it’s 100 per cent true but this doesn’t mean that both will come together and form a government.”

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.

Briefing media persons, Fadnavis said, “There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP.” (Agency)