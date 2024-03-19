BJP lives in blood of people: Ravinder Raina

Party holds booth Sammelan in Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Mar 18: Stating that the BJP lives in the blood of the people of Reasi, party president, Ravinder Raina asked the party activists to ensure that every vote from three Assembly constituencies in Reasi district should be polled in favour of the Modi Government.

Ravinder Raina, chaired a Booth Sammelan of Reasi Assembly constituency and workers meeting of Reasi district here, today.

Former Minister, Ajay Nanda, Prabhari Reasi district, Arvind Gupta, president district Reasi, Rohit Dubey, senior leader, Kuldeep Dubey, former MLA, Baldev Sharma, Sheel Magotra, Sudesh Puri, Shashi Gupta, Romel Singh, Sukhdev Sing, Kabla Singh, Pawan Dev Singh, Shiv Kumar and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the prominent party workers of Reasi district, Ravinder Raina said that this belt has always held the flag of BJP in high esteem. He remembered the works of great leaders like Rishi Kumar Kaushal and others who have contributed lot for the organizational growth, for the betterment of the people and the development in the area. He said that the BJP, while going into the Parliament elections of 2024, is working on the vision of “Bharat of 2047”.

“BJP lives in the blood of the people of Reasi. The people here have seen that how the BJP activists have fought for the rights of the people. The people here have lived the times of great struggle and know the sacrifices made by the party stalwarts in the service to the nation, J&K and Reasi. Now, the party leaders and ground-level activists must ensure that every vote from three Assembly constituencies under Reasi district should be polled in favour of the Modi Government to elect it for the 3rd time in series and ensure a better future for the youth and continue with the unprecedented spree of development.

Ravinder Raina, in the meeting, also took review of the ongoing organizational works with respect to the Parliament election in Reasi Assembly constituency, Gulabgarh Assembly constituency and Shree Mata Vaishno Devi constituency falling under Reasi district.