BJP has emerged as vibrant force in J&K: Ashok Kaul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul today said that his party has become a vibrant force in Jammu and Kashmir with people of all shades of life looking towards its leadership to ameliorate their lives by alleviating sufferings caused due to decades’ old misrule of successive Governments.

Kaul was addressing a meeting of party’s district presidents and district prabharis and heads of all cells at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

He was flanked by BJP vice president, Yudhvir Sethi and in charge BJP All Cells J&K UT, Rakesh Mahajan.

Besides, convenors of the different cells including Sham Lal Langar Trade and Industry Cell, Brijesh Rana Border and VDC Cell, Pt Ashok Khajuria of Refugees Cell, Sanjeev Sharma, Cooperative Cell, Sunil Sharma, Sports and Culture Cell, Bal Krishan Kaul, Weavers Cell and Bharat Sharma, Sanskriti Cell were also present.

The conveners also presented their detailed report regarding their functioning of their respective cells.

Lauding the concerted efforts of BJP All Cells Unit of J&K, Ashok Kaul said that party can now boast of having supporters and members living across length and breadth of UT. “More and more people are getting associated with BJP as they are convinced by the policies and programmes of Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre”, he maintained, adding that party’s All Cells are doing a commendable job in projecting party’s policies at different levels.

He however, advised the in charge of the unit to constitute smaller modules in its Border Cell to make sure that the same could prove helpful to people during time of crisis along borders.

Yudhvir Sethi asked Rakesh Mahajan in charge All Cells Unit, asked to continue with good work and further fortify the district units by engaging more and more people.

Earlier, Rakesh Mahajan presented a detailed report card of the working of All Cells Unit and shared the future course of action which is on cards. He vowed to work with added zeal in strengthening party at grass-root level. Mahajan also presented vote of thanks later.