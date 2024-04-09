BJP granted reservation to Paharis, STs: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Greeting the people for getting Pahari status, Jugal Kishore Sharma, the BJP candidate for Jammu -Reasi Parliamentary constituency, said that the Modi Government has also granted political reservation to the STs, who had been discriminated for decades together by the Congress and NC.

Jugal was addressing public meetings in Dharamsal, Solki, Pajnada, Bali, Kalakote, Mogla, Taryath, Devak, in Sunderbani-Kalakote Assembly segment in Jammu Lok Sabha seat, along with Parliamentary constituency co-Convenor and DDC Suresh Sharma, senior leader and district Prabhari Sanjay Baru, district president, Neena Sharma and other leaders.

Jugal said that the BJP has, time and again, made it clear that it treats all the regions and sections equal and believes in taking all together while working on the line of ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas’. He said that the BJP after forming its Government at the Centre under PM Narendra Modi, took serious note of the plight and miseries of the neglected and discriminated sections in Jammu and Kashmir and took bold, historic decisions for the betterment of the STs, Paharis, the refugees, the displaced persons.

“The Modi Government has granted political reservation to the Scheduled Castes (STs) and also Pahari status to the people, with the sole objective of bringing them out of the poverty, backwardness and improve their social life”. Jugal said and added that numerous mega projects of development and welfare of masses has been launched by the Modi Government, which too have reached the people of Sunderbani-Kalakote.

Extending greetings of Varsh Pratipada, the Hindu New year-2081 and the Navratras, Jugal appealed to the people to vote BJP and be part of the party’s journey towards splendid victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Parliamentary constituency co-Convenor and DDC, Suresh Sharma said that granting political reservation to STs is a very highly appreciable decision of the Modi Government.

BJP senior leader and district Prabhari, Sanjay Baru said that the Pahari community has, finally, got justice from the Modi Government. He also asked people to vote BJP candidate.

A large number of people, including the prominent activists of Congress and NC also joined BJP and expressed their unconditional desire to serve the party and work for strengthening it in their respective areas.