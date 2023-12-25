BJP celebrates Vajpayee’s birthday as Good Governance Day across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Like other parts of the country Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, celebrated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Sushasan Diwas (Good Governance Day) at booth level at various places across Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP district Jammu led by its President Parmod Kapahi paid floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and garlanded his statue at Atal Chowk, Panjtirthi, here in a programme organized by former Dy. Mayor Purnima Sharma.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, party vice-Presidents, Sham Lal Sharma and Anuradha Charak, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, former Minister, Bali Bhagat, former MLA, Devender Singh Rana, former MLC. Charanjit Singh Khalsa, former Mayor, Rajinder Sharma, Chander Mohan Sharma, Rajeev Singh Charak, Veenu Khanna, Anju Dogra, Ayodhya Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Dr. Tahir Choudhary, Parduman Singh and others were amongst the prominent present in programme.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while paying glowing tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said that Bharat Mata will always remember his services for the centuries to come. He said that Vajpayee was a friend of everyone and tried to create friendly relations even with neighboring, nation Pakistan.

Kavinder Gupta narrated the life instances and the significance of virtues of Vajpayee. He also mentioned the high social and political values, cherished by him.

Sat Sharma said that today, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working on the same principle, which ensures benefit to the last person standing in the last line in society.

Sham Lal Sharma asked all to imbibe the spirit of strong nationalism in their hearts. He added that Vajpayee was a dedicated politician, poet and social activist.

Vibodh Gupta said that good governance was the vision of late PM which provides governance embedded with virtues of dedication and discipline.

Dr. Devinder Manyal said that Vajpayee enjoyed the faith of other Governments even when he was the leader of opposition.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), BJP J&K, led the programmes in Kashmir at BJP State office in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. The programme witnessed the enthusiastic participation of various wings of the party and members.

Simultaneously, a medical camp was organized at Natipora, Srinagar, in presence of Ashok Koul, underscoring the BJP’s commitment to community welfare.

Ashok Koul said that Vajpayee’s principles of Governance and their enduring is of much relevance in today’s context. He reiterated the party’s dedication to uphold Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy of good governance, development, and inclusive growth for all sections of society.

BJP State Mahila Morcha led by Morcha State president Sanjita Dogra accompanied by general secretaries, Reema Padha, Neha Mahajan, Anita Gandotra, Vaishno Devi, Neeru Anand, Prerna Nanda, Poonam Gupta, Geetanjli Mahajan Suman Raina, Monika Khosla including Mahila Morcha members of Kashmir held a programme at party office, Kachi Chawni, Jammu to pay glowing tribute to Vajpayee.

Today Durga Mandal BJP KDD organised a programme at Durga Nagar Sector 1 to pay tribute to former Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Mandal president along with Mandal office bearers, Mahila Pramukh and Booth presidents along with Karyakartas were present on the occasion. Hira Lal Bhat Seh Prabhari, Satish Zutshi and Vijay Bhat of Kashmir Displaced District were present in the programme.

A huge number of citizens of the area also participated the programme ,offered flowers at Atal Ji’s portrait and paid tribute.

The prominent persons who spoke on the occasion are Prof Virender Rawal, Prof GL Koul, Satish Kisoo, Ashok Kher, D N Sadhu. They expressed admiration for the great contribution of Vajpayee towards nation during his entire life.

Hira Lal Bhat Seh Prabhari KDD while speaking said that Vajpayee was a great visionary, ideologist and most loved leader who spent his whole life for the service of humanity.

As per reports the celebration of Good Governance Day was held by party at Samba, Kathua, Hiraganar, Basohli, Billawar, Vijaypur, Bishnah, R S Pura, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda , Reasi, Kishtwar, Poonch Rajouri Sunderbani and Nowshera where party leaders paid homage to former PM and recalled his services to nation.

BJP National Executive Member & Chairperson Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today paid tribute to former Prime Minister and founder of BJP, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at Srinagar. BJP Media Head Kashmir Syed Sajid & IT Incharge Suhai Bashir Bhat also attended the event of tribute. Many party activists and the security personel also paid floral tribute. While speaking to media on the occasion, Dr Andrabi said that Vajpayee Ji had predicted the rise of BJP in India and the country was indebted to him for nourishing highest political values.

BJP district president Srinagar, Ashok Bhat at a function at Party office Sringar paid glowing tribute to Vajpayee.