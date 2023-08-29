BJP Appoints Anil Antony As Party’s Spokesperson, Manjinder Singh Sirsa As Secretary

New Delhi, Aug 29: The BJP on Tuesday appointed party’s national secretary Anil Antony as its national spokesperson.

The saffron party also appointed former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the national secretary.

Both were appointed to their respective posts by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda with immediate effect.

“BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Anil Antony, National Secretary as National Spokesperson also of the Bharatiya Janata Party.This appointment comes into immediate effect,” read the communique issued by BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday.

In another separate communique, Singh informed that the BJP chief has appointed Sirsa as the party’s national secretary with immediate effect.

The latest appointment comes almost a month after Nadda had announced the names of party’s national office-bearers. (Agencies)