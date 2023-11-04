BJP all set for clean sweep in Rajasthan: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

LALSOTE (RAJASTHAN), Nov 3: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that anti-incumbency and the misrule of Congress has set the stage for BJP to clean sweep in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

The BJP leader from J&K held whirlwind tour of all the Mandals in Lalsote Assembly constituency falling in Dausa district of Rajasthan and held extensive interactions with the people, party cadre and some senior leaders. Others who accompanied senior BJP functionary from Jammu and Kashmir included Manoj Tiwari, Member Parliament, Prabhu Dyal district president, Ram Vilas Dungerpur, candidate and Shamsher Kadkara BJP leader Haryana.

After threadbare interactions with the electorate in Lalsote constituency, Kavinder expressed confidence that bail bonds of Congress candidates shall be forfeited in the Assembly elections as there is a strong anti-incumbency wave due to misrule of Gehlot Government, which will be remembered by the people as the most corrupt dispensation of all times and also for large number of rapes and appeasement tactics.

Kavinder asked the party cadre to remain active on ground by making connect with the people as the same is pre-requisite for resounding victory of the party. He said that he has observed that people want change in Rajasthan and for this there is no better alternative than BJP.

The former Deputy Chief Minister asserted that only BJP is capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the people and therefore it is necessary for the party leadership in the State to get ready with comprehensive policies to bail out people from the misery which the Congress Government has gifted to them in its tenures.