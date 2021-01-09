Bird flu confirmed in 7 states

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday said the outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza has been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of affected states to seven.

However, the confirmation of bird flu in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, is awaited as the samples have been sent for testing, it said.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, the other six states where bird flu is confirmed are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

“So far, the disease has been confirmed from seven states. …The Department has issued advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of the disease,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement. (AGENCIES)