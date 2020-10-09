Bijbehara satellite fruit market

Irrespective of the fruit growers feeling discomfitures and problems of different hues, constructionwork of satellite fruit market in South Kashmir’s Bijbehara in Anantnag district is still continuing which had begun seven years back. Although the

Government had decided in the year 2013 to establish a state of the art fruit market at the Jablipora area of Bijbehara and a sprawling 440 kanals of land too was notified for it, yet the market continues to be incomplete even until now.

Trade in apples is the backbone of the economy of the district and the fruit market with all the required facilities like market yards, weighing bridge, administrative block, bank, post office, cold storage, 600 shops and the like would have made a lot of difference in terms of convergence at one place where buyers and sellers would transact business facilities for transporting to consignees etc would have helped in preserving the harvested, storing, packing and proper sale thereof. In an environment of fighting unemployment, this

fruit market would have provided employment to hundreds of people but it is not known how long it would take to have the project complete in all respects. Since currently ‘Back to Village’- phase 3 is under progress, the local traders must raise this issue with the visiting officers to be resolved at an early date besides the authorities concerned must accelerate the process of completion of the project