Big jolt to NC in Jammu region, top leaders join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: In a big jolt to National Conference in Jammu region, top NC leaders led by Sanjeev Khajuria alias Romi Khajuria, who is District President Kathua (Rural) of National Conference and has served the party for the last 35 years, today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his District and Mandal office bearers and hundreds of supporters.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, accompanied by party General Secretaries Advocate Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devender Manyal, senior leader Devinder Singh Rana and former Minister Prem Sagar Aziz, welcomed the new entrants into the party fold at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming the new entrants, said that BJP has worked for the welfare of people irrespective of region and religion. He said that not only in Jammu, but also in Kashmir, the people are holding the symbol of BJP in high esteem having faith in Modi Government.

Raina said that Sanjeev Khajuria is a senior politician who has experience of many decades of public working and the party believes that he will further the mission of BJP to serve the people and the nation and will leave no stone unturned to gather maximum votes and support for the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Devender Singh Rana said that the BJP welcomes every new entrant with love and soon every new entrant feels himself/herself as a party of the BJP family, which reflects the clear heartedness of BJP activists.

Prem Sagar Aziz said that now the local BJP unit is further strengthened with the joining of Sanjeev Khajuria and added that the development works in the area will be boosted.

Sanjeev Khajuria said that people are benefitted by the Modi Government welfare schemes at the ground level. He said that Modi has made every Indian proud across the borders and the new world order sees India with high hopes now.

Dr Devinder Manyal conducted proceedings of the meeting. ND Tripathi and Vikram, DDCs of Bani-Billawar and Basohli; Darshan Singh Thakur, DP; Jangbir Singh Chiku, Prabhari; Mandal President Billawar Bhubaneshwar Singh, Tilak Raj Gupta and Prof Kulbhushan Mohtra were also present on the occasion.