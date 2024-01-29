Biennial Rajya Sabha Elections In 56 Seats Across 15 States Scheduled For February 27: EC

New Delhi, Jan 29: Biennial elections to fill 56 seats across 15 states in the Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27, the Election Commission said on Monday.

While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3, the Election Commission said.

The states from where members are retiring are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan.