Biden nominates army reserve veteran for US AFS

Washington, Apr 28: US President Joe Biden has picked US army reserve veteran Frank Kendall to be Secretary of the Air Force, the White House announced.

“Mr Kendall has over 45 years of experience in engineering, management, defense acquisition, and national security affairs,” a White House statement said of the candidate, who graduated from the Army War College before serving the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Among the many positions Kendall had held over the past four decades were as senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, senior advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies and as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the White House said.

Kendall was also undersecretary of defense and principal deputy undersecretary for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics between 2010 and 2012, it said.

