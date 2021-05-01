BHIM UPI transactions come down slightly at Rs 4.94 lakh crore in Apr

NEW DELHI: The digital transactions through BHIM UPI in April this year fell by 2.2 per cent from a month ago to Rs 4.94 lakh crore, data from the NPCI showed on Saturday.

There were transactions worth Rs 5.05 lakh crore in March 2021.

The total number of transactions stood at 2.64 billion during the month, down by 3.3 per cent from 2.73 billion in March.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an umbrella body of all retail payments system in the country. (AGENCIES)