Saharanpur (UP), Jun 28: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday, police said.
He had gone to attend a ‘terhavi’ ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.
“The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad’s SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital,” Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said. Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter. (Agencies)
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot At In UP’s Deoband
