Best book awards of 2017

I f the JK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages managing to select ‘best book’ writers for award means something significant, it must see to it that the job was not half done. Those writers who were selected for the best book awards in the year 2016 and announced in 2017 have still not received Rs.1 lakh in cash and a citation which constitute the award. Award delayed is tantamount to award denied. Nine noted writers of Jammu and Kashmir (and Ladakh) who were selected for the award for writing their books continue to wait and are not only surprised for the inordinate delay but have been approaching the concerned authorities for making things ”real” which were announced nearly four years ago in their favour.