Beauty Trends in 2024

Shahnaz Husain

In the always-changing world of beauty, trends come and go, yet 2024 promises an exquisite fusion of classic beauty and cutting-edge innovation.

Thanks to social media, makeup trends tend to cycle in and out quickly these days. However, there is still freshness about the New Year that inspires many to try something different and ignites new trends, and in 2024, we’ll see a mix of viral sensations and classic beauty.

2024 is all set to see beauty enter new realms.

It’s that time of the year when we start looking forward to what the next 12 months will have in store in terms of trends

Want to get a jumpstart on the 2024 makeup trends to know about?

From futuristic aesthetics to eco-conscious choices, brace yourself as we delve into the makeup trends that will dominate the beauty scene in 2024

And if you want to get a head start on the beauty trends set to dominate the year, there’s plenty to discover.

Tech-infused beauty

Artificial Intelligence (AI), once thought to be completely fiction is gaining popularity in the beauty and cosmetic industry. Tech-infused beauty not only addresses individual needs but also fosters a sense of empowerment and inclusivity, embracing diversity and catering to a wide range of beauty preferences and skin types.

The introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality technology to the beauty industry has modernized the capabilities of beauty brands and the experiences they can provide to a consumer. Beauty enthusiasts are increasingly turning to cutting-edge technologies to enhance their skincare, haircare, and makeup routines.

AI can understand a human’s perception of attractiveness, a difficult task even for humans themselves, as beauty is incredibly subjective. Yet it is relatively simple for a machine to discern when an individual finds someone attractive, as their body emits different signals through dopamine.

AI is helping beauty companies develop products that are more sustainable and align with the growing market demand for responsibly created products. By analyzing ingredient data and product lifecycles, AI can suggest eco-friendly alternatives and reduce the environmental footprint of cosmetics and skincare products.

AI tools are monitoring social channels to track brand mentions, customer sentiment, and emerging beauty trends. This real-time feedback helps brands adjust their strategies and stay ahead of the beauty game.

We can anticipate more sophisticated apps that can track changes in skin condition during the year 2024 and adapt skincare routines accordingly, all through a smartphone camera.

AI can analyze skin conditions and provide personalized skincare analysis. Brands can develop AI-powered tools that assess factors like skin type, concerns, and environmental influences.

As smartphones became an integral part of our lives, big beauty brands grabbed this chance and offered consumers personalized services and products to cover their individual needs.

Virtual Makeup Try-On Software

Most of beauty companies are likely to use technology to enable the virtual try-ons for cosmetics.

The application enables customers to virtually try-on multiple brand-related products in real-time through AR-based facial tracking technologies. They identify users’ faces and specific elements to modify them in real-time by applying beauty products along with other pre-built filters.

virtual-reality technology makes shopping for make-up and hair colour online an easier feat, allowing you to see exactly how each product will look before making a purchase. People

are turning to digital platforms to test out the latest beauty looks, from the comforts of their home.

SOFT GLAM MAKE UP

Soft glam makeup is dominating social media and the runways in 2024

Soft glam creates a monochromatic makeup look, meaning the products used on the eyes, lips, and cheeks are all in the same color family.

It highlights the best parts of the face without making you look like a different person.

Soft glam simply means radiant-looking or diffused makeup, applied in a way that ensures it’s perfectly blended into your skin. Most soft glam makeup looks are created using a warm, neutral palette to give your skin a soft effect.

Soft glam usually encourages an element of glamour but the overall finish should be soft, blended, and complimentary.

Soft glam is a step up from natural makeup. There shouldn’t be harsh lines or heavy finishes. The skin should be glowing, soft, and natural. The eyes softly blended, whilst being enhanced.

One must stay away from bold colors and instead stick with skin-toned hues across your eyes, lips, and face meme of ‘a natural look,

Blue Make Up

Blue can be a tricky color in makeup

According to Social Media trends, blue makeup is expected to continue to trend well into 2024.

The first step to blue makeup actually involves no blue at all, the best pairing for blue makeup is fresh, glowing skin. So, naturally, the look begins with skincare – the brighter the skin, the better. Start with a gentle exfoliator to brighten, followed by a hyaluronic acid applied to slightly damp skin to hydrate, and finish with a glow-boosting moisturizer.

How to get the look

Blue is a universally flattering color, so there’s really no one who can’t give this trend a try. The key, however, is to pick the right shade of liner for your skin tone

You need to start by colour-correcting and concealing any blemishes on your skin and follow up with a lightweight foundation to get an even tone. Then, pick a bright blue colored kohl pencil and line your upper and lower lash line. Using a mascara in a similar colour, give your lashes two, thick coats to open them up, and run a light brow pencil through your arches. Complete your makeup with a glossy nude balm

Knight Blue Makeup?

Knight blue makeup is simply ultra-bright blue beauty looks. This spans from graphic ultramarine eyeliners and a bold blue lip to hazy cobalt eyeshadow smudged out to the eyebrow line. Whichever feature you pick, the goal is to create a look with a vibrant colour pop befitting this new shade of Burberry blue.

(The author is a beauty expert)