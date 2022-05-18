Battery car services for Vaishno Devi yatra halted today; traditional track remains functional

Katra, May 18: Due to the forest fire in Trikuta hills, the Vaishno Devi yatra battery car service were suspended in view of shooting stones on the new track as a precautionary measure by the Shrine Board authorities on Wednesday morning. However, the pilgrimage continues to go on smoothly through the traditional track.

The fire broke out near the Sanji Chhat helipad, in the forest area of Trikuta mountain on the late Sunday evening, in the view of which the Shrine Board authorities had decided to suspend the Helicopter services on Monday. For ensuring the safety of the pilgrims, the services were paused due to the strong winds and low visibility in the Trikuta hills.

These suspended services were later resumed on Tuesday.

According to the shrine board’s CEO, Anshul Garg, the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu’s Reasi (where the Vaishno Devi shrine is located) and had no impact on the pilgrimage but had damaged the forest cover. (Agencies)