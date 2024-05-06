Baloch activist raises concerns over Chinese intervention in Balochistan

France, May 6 :

In the wake of the growing intervention of Chinese authorities in Balochistan, the President of the Baloch Voice Association (BVA), Munier Mengal on Monday held a meeting with the French Senator Herve Reynaud, BVA said in an official statement.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed a comprehensive dossier highlighting the deep concerns of the Baloch people regarding Chinese involvement and projects in Balochistan.

The meeting was organized amid the ongoing visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Europe. Mengal highlighted significant issues of the Baloch people regarding Chinese initiatives within Balochistan which are not agreed upon by the local population.

“Balochistan, currently under occupation by Pakistan, has faced challenges stemming from the implementation of various projects and agreements that adversely affect the Baloch people and their rights”, Mengal said.

The president of BVA also implied that Pakistan as a forceful occupier lacks the legitimate authority to enter into agreements or grant concessions over Balochistan’s territory or resources. The agreements made by Pakistan with foreign entities, including those involving China, do not represent the will or consent of the Baloch people.

Mengal further in his statement stated that greater scrutiny and accountability is needed in ventures related to Chinese involvement in Balochistan. Additionally, Mengal expressed the urgent necessity for international attention and action on the plight of the Baloch people.

Further, Senator Reynaud acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised by the Baloch activist and assured him of his commitment to advocate for a deeper examination of these issues within the French legislative framework.

Mengal regularly raises his voice over the international platform demanding the address of the growing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan in the previous session of UNHRC.

In his intervention, Munir Mengal, President of the Baloch Voice Association brought to the attention of the Council a grave humanitarian crisis that has been unfolding in the region of Balochistan, where the fundamental rights and freedoms of its people are being “systematically violated by the government of Pakistan”. He particularly drew attention to the alarming issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Munir said, “Enforced disappearances are a deeply concerning and inhumane practice that has been ongoing in Balochistan for far too long. Thousands of innocent people have vanished without a trace, their whereabouts unknown, and their families left in anguish and uncertainty. This issue not only violates the most basic human rights but also undermines the principles of justice and accountability that the United Nations stands for”. (Agencies)