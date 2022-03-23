Bajaj renews trademark with Morphy

Mumbai, Mar 23:

FMCG firm Bajaj Electricals on Wednesday said it has extended its trademark agreement with the UK-based home appliances maker Morphy Richards to use the latter’s trademark for another 15 years for producing and selling appliances in domestic and international markets.

The extension of the exclusive license will enable Bajaj Electricals to continue using the trademark Morphy Richards for producing, marketing and selling the home appliances in India and neighbouring territories such as Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, a company statement said here.

“Bajaj Electricals has extended its trademark agreement with United Kingdom-based Morphy Richards, part of the Irish headquartered electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex, for usage of the Morphy Richards trademark for a further 15 years with effect from July 1, 2022,” it said.

BEL has been exclusively offering this international brand to Indian consumers since April 2002 and has established it well in the premium home appliances segment. This year marks the 20th year of the partnership.

Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals, said: “As a mark of our mutual commitment, the agreement is being extended for 15 years for the first time. This will allow us to plan and grow the Morphy Richards business with a long-term view, thereby enabling superior value creation.”

Through this extended partnership, the Indian consumer will continue to enjoy a two-fold benefit of international quality products and trusted service, the company added.

(UNI)