Back to work! Tabu resumes shooting for upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

MUMBAI, Aug 23: The ‘Drishyam’ actress Tabu resumed shooting for her upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which also stars actor Kartik Aaryan.

The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ star took to his official Instagram account to share the news with his 21.7 million followers. Late Sunday evening, Aaryan shared that Tabu has joined the team for shoot. “Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” he captioned the picture with the 49-year-old actor.

The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee. Bazmee had earlier this month announced he was back on set to resume work on the film after its shoot was paused in March when Aaryan tested positive for the coronavirus. The 30-year-old actor will also be seen alongside Alaya F in the upcoming romantic thriller ‘Freddy’.

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ also stars Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to blockbuster 2007 film of the same name which was directed by film-maker Priyadarshan. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in crucial roles. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’.

The film’s sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios. Earlier this year, the film’s maker had announced that the movie will hit the theatres on November 19, 2021. (Agencies)