‘Bachchan Pandey’ to hit screens on R-Day

New Delhi : The much awaited Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will hit the silver screen on January 26.

The actor took to twitter to launch the new poster of the movie and also disclosed the movie date. “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022,” the 53-year-old actor said.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi will also be seen in the movie.

With a cataract eye and a rugged look in the movie poster, Kumar is all set to woo his fans, once again!

(agencies)