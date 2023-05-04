Azad, experts of SAPI call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 4: Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of J&K and Chairman, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Azad discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters with regard to the development of Jammu Kashmir and welfare of the people.

Meanwhile, National-level experts and office bearers of the Society of Animal Physiologists of India (SAPI) called on Lieutenant Governor.

The experts including Padma Shri Dr M L Madan and Dr SK Rastogi President SAPI along with Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir discussed with the Lt Governor the future of livestock farming and its role in providing livelihood to small & marginal farmers. The experts also discussed scope to improve livestock sector and make it more sustainable.

The Lt Governor asked the visiting experts to work with the university to develop advanced technological tools for livestock farming to make it more efficient, resilient, sustainable and profitable to the farmers.

The Lt Governor also observed that innovative techniques should be adopted to minimize the input cost and increase output for the farmers. He also said that livestock farming is one of the fastest-growing agricultural sub-sectors and we need enhanced collaborative approach in research and technology adoption to protect animal health and fodder management.

The Lt Governor also shared the key initiatives of the UT Government for the holistic development of agriculture & allied sectors and empowerment of the farmers, women and other stakeholders associated with the livestock sector.

VC SKUAST also presented the Lt Governor the project report on Tulip bulb production and publications by SKUAST-K on Stem Cell Therapy and Technology driven livestock farming.