Azad asks DPAP office bearers for coordination, synergy among party cadre

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 18: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today held a meeting of office bearers in Baramulla and stressed for the coordination and synergy among party workers.

Azad said that it is important to have a strong coordination among the party leaders, workers and work in tandem to yield the positive results. He lamented over the poor governance and development in Baramulla and said that whatever the projects were approved during his tenure are the only projects existing in the district.

“There seems a complete governance and development deficit in the district. Baramulla is one of the oldest districts of Jammu Kashmir. But it has been overlooked and ignored by all successive regimes,” he said.

Azad said it was his Government when the Medical College was sanctioned and other developmental projects like roads and Schools were approved.

DPAP chief said that if he is back to power in coming elections, he will usher the district in a new dawn of socioeconomic development. “I will finish this gap and ensure the township is restored back to its pristine glory. I am not happy to see it in this situation where you are greeted on roads with potholes, narrow roads, chaos and mismanagement,” he said.

Azad stressed that it is the duty of his party leaders and workers to reach out to the people with party agenda and ensure more and more people are joining them and becoming the part of change.

Among others present on the occasion, included Taj Mohiuddin, Treasurer; Distt President Shoaib Nabi Lone; Haji Musadiq, Provincial Vice President; Shafiq Shabnam, Provincial Gen Secretary; Umar Kakroo, Working President; Bharat Kumar, MC Chairman Basharat Hussain Najar, MC Chairman Bandipora; State Secretary Tasleema Akthar, Khurshid Ahmed Sofi, Zahoor Ahmed Bhatt, Mudasir Tantry, Uvais Akhoon, Dr Amood, Mir Tariq and others.