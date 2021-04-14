Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Tourism Department organises Boating at Mansar Lake

JAMMU: As a part of “Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations marking the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, Directorate of Tourism Jammu today organised boating at Mansar Lake.

Tourists enjoyed paddle boating in the serene waters of Mansar lake amidst picturesque nature with Indian flags in hand and chanting of slogans of “Vandemataram”,”Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director Tourism Jammu urged the youth and locals to take the responsibility of promoting tourist spots of Jammu and help the department in showcasing the region’s rich culture, art and literature. He also briefed about year long celebrations to mark 75th year of Indian Independence. People were requested to participate in these events with full zeal and enthusiasm.

The main objective of this Mahotsav is to bring the contribution of every section of society to the fore and Directorate of Tourism Jammu in its effort to explore potential sites and adding new recreational activities to the list is continuously working for same. Discussions were also held with various stakeholders for further improvement in facilities to tourists.

Among others present were Dr. Gurwinder Jeet Singh, CEO Surinsar Mansar Development Authority; Neelam Khajuria, Joint Director Tourism; local sarpanches and Panches and other prominent citizens of Mansar area.