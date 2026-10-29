Awareness and Prevention of Stroke

Dr S K Gupta

vprint257@gmail.com

Today 29th October is World Stroke Day which calls for the attention and public awareness of signs and symptoms of stroke as early as possible, since it is a major cause of death after heart disease and cancer and is leading cause of serious long term disability in the World as well as in India. Also to highlight the serious nature and high rate of Stroke, raise awareness for the prevention and treatment to ensure better care and support. New slogan of 2026 is BE- FAST and ACT FAST.

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Stroke is rapidly developing clinical symptoms and signs of focal disturbance of Cerebral Functions with symptoms lasting more than 24 hours or leading to death with no apparent cause other than that of Vascular Origin.

Stroke is brain attack and is an emergency so act fast, and act in time "Time is brain". Stroke can happen to anyone, anytime and anywhere.

Some basic principles of stroke :

* Stroke is treatable and preventable catastrophe so act in time.

* It is third leading cause of death after Ischaemic heart disease and cancer

* It is major cause of disability in the world as well as in India.

* One in six people worldwide will have a stroke in their life time.

* Worldwide approximately 20 million people experience a stroke each year, out of it 6 million of them do not survive and five million or more are left with chronic disability.

* In India prevalence rate of stroke ranges from 115-203 per lac people and the incidence rate of stroke is from 105-124 per lac people.

* Women have higher life time risk of stroke than men (1 in 5 vs 1 in 6) because of their longer life expectancy. The female population not only carries a higher burden of stroke during their life span - but they also account for majority of stroke deaths.

* Strokes are common after the age of fifty years.

* 20% of strokes are seen below the age of 45 years and they are known as young strokes.

* Stroke can strike suddenly and can be fatal if assistance is not sought immediately.

Considering the seriousness of the disease the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and Indian Stroke Association (ISA) are calling for immediate attention to address the epidemic of stroke. WSO and ISA are advocating for a comprehensive continuum approach from prevention to treatment and towards rehabilitation and long term support of these patients.

There are two types of major strokes

*Ischaemic Stroke *Haemorrhagic Stroke

In the first type blood clots blocks the blood flow to particular area of brain-known as Ischaemic Stroke which contributes to 80% of cases. In the second type there is rupture of blood vessel and blood leaks into the brain or in the subarachnoid space is called as Haemorrhagic Strokes which contributes about 20% of all strokes.

MINOR STROKES: A minor stroke also called as Transient Ischaemic attack or TIA. The features of minor stroke may be similar to those of major strokes but they are milder and lasts only for a short time usually less than an hour. Often the person recovers without treatment. These "minor strokes" are warning signs so one should not ignore them "So Act Fast."

Survivors of a TIA have an increased risk of another stroke which is a major cause of increased morbidity and mortality, so one should not ignore them Prevention is of utmost importance in lowering the public health impact of stroke.

Stroke symptoms and warning signs.

World Stroke Day

FAST and BE FAST

Stroke is a time sensitive medical emergency where quick response saves brain functions and lives.

B - Balance- Trouble in walking and loss of balance.

E - Sudden trouble in seeing in one or both eyes or having double vision.

F - Face drooping to one side or numbness of face.

A - Arm and Leg weakness or numbness.

S - Speech difficulty in speaking slurred speech and difficult in understanding.

T - Time to call emergency services and seek medical help.

* Sudden severe headache with no apparent cause.

* Sudden fainting or unconsciousness.

* Sudden vertigo.

If one notice these warning signs ACT FAST. Stroke is a medical emergency and get to a hospital immediately. Don't lose time and act fast.

Even if the symptoms disappear in a few minutes still consult the neurologist immediately, because it may be your last opportunity to prevent a potentially forthcoming major stroke. The longer flow is cut off to the brain, the greater the damage, hence immediate treatment can save people's lives and enhance their chances for successful recovery.

Tests like Doppler Study, Echo, CT Scan, MRI and certain blood tests which help to achieve the diagnosis. In emergency situation, the most common test is CT Scan which tells us clearly the type of stroke and therefore, helps us about deciding the treatment.

Ischaemic strokes, the most common type of strokes can be thrombolysed with a drug rt-PA which dissolves blood clots. The time is very important and the window of opportunity to start treating Ischaemic stroke is 4 to 4.5 hours so one has to get into the hospital with in shortest time. Stroke is time and act fast.

Haemorrhagic stroke is usually treated conservatively with decongestive therapy or sometime with decompression.

The best treatment for stroke is prevention

* There are several risk factors that increase your chances of having a stroke like High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, High Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Smoking and Obesity, so keep them under control.

* Be physically active and exercise regularly

* Walking 30 minutes a day on most of the days of a week.

* Avoid cigarette smoking and stress.

* Limit alcohol consumption.

* Keep weight under control.

Preventing or keeping them under control will greatly reduce your chances of having a stroke. Stroke is a leading cause of adult disability worldwide and stroke survivors need appropriate long term care and support.

Stroke survivors may also experience following disorders

- Pain - Depression

- Cognitive Decline - Spasticity

- Seizures

These disorders require special attention and treatment.

REHABILITATION AFTER STROKE :

PHYSICAL, OCCUPATIONAL AND SPEECH THERAPY

This is most important, since persons those who survive a stroke have some degree of post-stroke disabilities. They require good exercise and help of physiotherapist and speech therapist. Athough rehabilitation does not reverse brain damage, it can substantially improve functions leading to better quality of life. Persons who have had a stroke are in need of long term follow up for preventive strategies, risk factor control and regular check up for their disabilities.

To improve the quality of life and to facilitate rehabilitation, it is essential that they have access to professional help as well as receive sustained emotional support from their families and friends.

It is strongly suggested to recognize the stroke and act fast to prevent disability and loss of life.

Prevention is better than cure, so by taking care of risk factor one can prevent brain attack in their life time. Regular exercise, good food habits, eating plenty of vegetables and fruits, controlling the blood pressure and blood sugar, avoiding excess of alcohol, quit smoking and keep normal body weight. Follow the instructions of Neurologist or family physician on blood thinning drugs which are essential to prevent potentially disabling strokes.

Key message:- Time is a critical factor in stroke, the sooner a person gets treatment, the better their outcome call to action be ready to # act Fast and know the signs of stroke.

Theme of the World Stroke Day 2026 is Every Minute Counts emphasising the critical importance of recognizing strokes symptoms and Act in Fast to seek emergency medical care. This theme promotes the use of FAST acronym (face drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech difficulty, time to call for the help) and highlights how immediate treatment can significantly reduce the risk of disability and death. The WSO and ISA is using the theme to drive awareness and advocate for Governments to improve stroke care pelian through initiative that # "stroke action now campaign".

(The author is a Neurologist)