“Awaam Ki Awaaz” | We Have Strict Policy Of Zero Tolerance Against Corruption: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during this month’s Awaam Ki Awaaz programme has expressed his gratitude to the citizens and civil society members of the UT for their overwhelming participation in Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K Campaign.

“J&K Administration has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. It is heartening to see collective efforts to get rid of scourge of corruption and integrated approach to strengthen transparency and accountability in the system to build progressive, prosperous Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the whole-of-society approach adopted by the UT Administration is instrumental in empowering citizens, mobilising people against corruption and reinforcing trust between the public and the Government.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role of Jan Bhagidari in creating a conducive environment for a progressive society.

“Amrit Kaal gives people a unique and historic opportunity to take a great leap forward and work with one resolve and one goal of building a strong, vibrant Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

India has emerged as a leading voice of the world and consensus on New Delhi G20 Summit Declaration is a testimony of its vital role in bringing all the countries together to combat global challenges. With the successful conduct of G20 Summit, UT of J&K has also entered a new era of opportunities to tap its true potential, he added.

The Lt Governor appreciated Mukesh Kumar from Akhnoor and Ramban’s Rakesh Kumar for sharing their valuable suggestions for useful improvements in Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K Campaign and accountable and responsive governance.

Probity should become a way of life. More such alert citizens should come forward and make their important contribution in the fight against corruption, he said.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of National Award-winning teacher Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh from Anantnag and National Youth Brilliance Awardee Urfee Yousuf, a graduate student at S.P. College Srinagar for their dedicated service and contribution in the field of education.

He lauded the endeavors of Retired School Teacher Reva Raina of Bhaderwah and Retired Bank employee Uma Sharma of Jammu for creating the right environment of learning for out-of-school children.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the innovative farmers including Baldev Raj, Manzoor Ahmed and Masrat Jan for their unwavering determination and continued pursuit of excellence in agriculture and allied sector.

During this month’s edition, the Lt Governor shared the inspirational success stories of the women and young entrepreneurs of the UT.

New-Age women entrepreneurs like Reetika Mahajan from Udhampur are leading the socio-economic growth of J&K UT, the Lt Governor said.

Gulshan Banoo of Hidyal village in Kishtwar has become a beacon of change in her district. Her entrepreneurial venture is a testament to talent, passion, and sheer determination, he added.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of Aamir Lone of Khadinayer, Baramulla and Basit Hussain of Srinagar for venturing into developing greenhouse projects and beekeeping and establishing a Spice unit.

Youth have instinctive attraction to big dreams and determination to build a brighter future, the Lt Governor said. He mentioned about Bandipora’s Mohammad Hussain who quit his MNC job in the quest for new discovery and dreams and started his own business venture in Sheep Farming.

The Lt Governor voiced the suggestions received from Som Datt Sharma from Jammu, Doda’s Rozy Bano, Faizan Ul Shafi regarding promotion of regional languages in the UT, scaling up business units under self-help groups run by Rural Livelihood Mission and promotion of Agri-Tourism for offbeat destinations.

He also shared the inputs from Afzal Siddiqui from Srinagar, Jammu’s Danish Samnotra and Suheeb Ahmed from Shopian on promotion of tourism as a career option for youth.