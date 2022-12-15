Authorities Cancel Junior Legal Assistants’ Recruitment Exam Conducted On Nov 13, 2021

JAMMU, Dec 15: Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority has cancelled the examination for the post of junior legal assistants which was conducted on November 13, 2021, officials said.

In a notification by member secretary MK Sharma, the authority stated that it has given the sanction to cancel the examination conducted on Saturday, November, 13, 2021 for the post of Junior Legal Assistants.

“The Notification No.01 of 2021 dated 08.03.2021 for the posts of Legal Assistants and Junior Legal Assistants is also cancelled, ” it said.

The notification further said that fresh advertisement notification for recruitment of Legal Assistants and Junior Legal Assistants shall be issued in due course of time.