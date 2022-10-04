Attention Kashmiri migrants pending medical disbursement claims

JAMMU, OCTOBER 4: Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) has urged the persons whose medical reimbursement cases are pending to furnish deficient documents by or before October 15, 2022 enabling the department to process their claims as per the laid down norms.

As per a public notice issued by the department, there are 43 cases whose claims have been found deficient in terms of certain documents and they have been requested to furnish the same within the prescribed time period.