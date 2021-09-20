At Least One Covid Vaccine Dose Mandatory For Entry Into Offices, Malls: DC Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 20: Being at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19 will be mandatory for all adult residents of Jammu to get entry into public places, including government offices, from 2 October, said the district authority on Monday.

Shopping malls, restaurants and public transport will come under the purview of the new order.

“Appeal to all adults to get vaccinated. Sites are open six days a week, except Wednesdays,” the news agency quoted the deputy commissioner of Jammu as saying.