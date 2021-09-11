ASSOCHAM organizes session on New Central Sector Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: J&K Council of The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) today organized a session on New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries Jammu and Smita Sethi, MD SIDCO, SICOP and R R Joshi, Chairman ACTL were special Guests during the function.

The session was started with welcome address by the Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council after which R R Joshi, Chairman ACTL briefed the gathering about his upcoming Inland Container Depot at Samba.

During her address, Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries Jammu said, “We are really expecting decent investment and are ensuring that both new and existing units should get benefits of different incentives which are provided by both the central sector scheme and new policy of UT of J&K.”

“I request the investors to come forward and avail the benefits of Private Industrial estate development policy 2021-30,” she added. She also addressed the queries of the industrialists attending the event.

“ASSOCHAM is India’s oldest and apex trade body of the country. We have been engaging with the Central and State Government at various levels regarding policy matters and post COVID relief measures. Today we had hosted a discussion on the new central sector scheme with Ms Anoo Malhotra and Smita Sethi, we also invited R R Joshi , Chairman , ACTL Pvt Ltd who is setting up the Pvt freight terminal at ICD Samba. Overall it was a very fruitful discussion,” said Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council.

Mementos were presented to special guests during the event.

The session concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. M A Alim, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council.

“It was a much needed session on the new Central sector scheme. Anoo Malhotra was kind enough to answer all the queries raised by the members. ASSOCHAM will continue to organize such events in future,” Dr. M A Alim said.