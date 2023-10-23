Asian Games gold medalist Rutuja Bhosale eyes Olympics berth with support from Punit Balan Group

Pune : Riding on the success of Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale is now aiming to secure 2024 Paris Olympics quota and break into top-200 to ensure more Grand Slam presence with the unwavering support from Punit Balan Group (PBG) who has been a constant pillar of help in her journey of excellence for the last two years.

Rutuja, was felicitated by Punit Balan Group (PBG) Chairman Punit Balan in the presence of Janhavi Dhariwal Balan, former captain of Maharashtra Ranji cricket team and Rutuja’s husband Swapnil Gugale and her mother.

Speaking at the felicitation function Rutuja shared her resolve and determination as she spoke on the side-lines of the felicitation ceremony.

“I have trained my eyes on the Paris Olympics. In tennis, one cannot book an Olympic quota despite winning at the Asian Games like other sports. I have to better my ranking and make my way up from 320 to top-200 to ensure a berth as well as secure entry in Grand Slams,” Rutuja commented.

Speaking on the occasion Punit Balan said, “Rutuja is a role model for many young aspiring athletes in the country. PBG as a group is committed to supporting talented sportspersons like Rutuja and provide them with the necessary financial help. I am certain Rutuja will continue with her hard work and quest for competing at the Olympic and ensure Grand Slam appearances.”

Bhosale has made significant progress in her world ranking with the assistance from PBG resulting in a career-high rankings of 313 in singles. She has also clinched seven ITF title in the last two years including six in doubles category.

While the financial assistance made her more relaxed and helped her to focus on her game rather than worrying about shortage of fund and various other challenges, Rutuja thanked PBG for their constant support and encouragement.

“It was a proud moment for me and Rohan (Bopanna) to represent India and win an Asian Games gold medal in mixed doubles after 13 long years. I am thankful for all the help and support that has gone in making us stand at the podium,” Rutuja added.

Punit Balan owns eight sports teams across various sports leagues in Tennis, Handball, Table Tennis, Kho Kho, Badminton, Cricket, Arm Wrestling, and Chess besides providing financial support to close to 50 aspiring athletes across the country in multiple sporting disciplines.

About the Punit Balan Group:

With his ambition is to provide free education to Kashmir’s children, Punit Balan became the first non-J&K entrepreneur to start working on children’s education and other development projects in the Union Territory since the repeal of Article 370. The organisation has also assisted Kashmiri athletes in their aspirations to compete in international events. Punit Balan is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, social worker, sports lover, and, most notably, the chairman of the Indrani Balan Foundation, which has undertaken numerous initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir while also continuing humanitarian work in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other Indian states. The organization has supported close to 5000 youths including athletes from various sporting disciplines like, Afreen Hayder (Taekwondo), Muhammad Saleem (Cycling) Umar Shah (Cricket) and Umeer Syed (Kho Kho)