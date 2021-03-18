Arun Govil, Television’s Most Famous Lord Ram, Joins BJP

NEW DELHI: Just days before the start of assembly elections to four states and a Union Territory, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 show Ramayan, has joined the BJP.

It is not clear as of now if he would contest the elections as a BJP candidate. His joining is expected to increase the party’s appeal to right-wing voters in the states where elections are due.

Apart from Ramayan, Mr Govil, 63, has played the lead character in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia and Telugu films. He has also played supporting characters in several films. He is, however, mostly known for his roles in mythological movies.

Mr Govil made the headlines last year after his picture watching Ramayan re-run on national broadcaster Doordarshan went viral.

Ramayan was written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show, which also starred Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri as Sita and Lakshman, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and swiftly acquired cult status. It was telecast last year in March, amid the first tranche of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (AGENCY)