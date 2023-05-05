Article 370 is history, Wake up and smell the coffee: Jaishankar on Bilawal Bhutto’s J&K remark

NEW DELHI, May 5: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rapped his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raking the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and blaming it as the reason behind the fallout between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“Article 370 is history. Wake up and smell the coffee,” Jaishankar said while addressing the press after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa. (Agencies)