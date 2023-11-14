Army Officer Wins 5 Gold Medals At World Medicine And Health Games

New Delhi, Nov 14: An army officer has won five gold medals at the 42nd World Medicine and Health Games in Colombia, defence officials said.

Army Medical Corps officer Lt Col Sanjeev Malik is presently posted in the President’s Body Guards, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He has “made history by winning five gold medals in 42nd World Medicine and Health Games”, it said.

His victories in the 800-m, 1500-m, 3000-m, 5000-m, and cross-country events make him the “only athlete to achieve this feat in 2023, and one of a select few since the Games began in 1978,” it added.

The World Medicine and Health Games, often regarded as the Olympic Games for health professionals, has evolved into the most prestigious global sporting event within the medical community, the ministry said.

His monumental feat is not only reflective of his perseverance and dedication, it will also inspire thousands of doctors across length and breadth of this country to pursue competitive sports, the statement said. (AGENCIES)