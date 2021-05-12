Army Chief Visits LoC in Jammu, First Time Since February Ceasefire Agreement with Pakistan

JAMMU: Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Wednesday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Jammu districts.

Gen Naravane is on a two-day visit to the White Knight Corps and the forward areas including Akhnoor, Rajouri and Naushera.

On arrival at the White Knight Corps HQ, Gen Naravane accompanied by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Northern Army Commander, was briefed by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps regarding the prevailing security situation, Operational preparedness, COVID-19 Management and the assistance provided to the Veterans and the people of the region in our fight against the pandemic.

The COAS, accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and GOC White Knight Corps, thereafter visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Naushera and Rajouri.

General Naravane interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all Ranks of the White Knight Corps towards maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control as well as wholeheartedly assisting the civil administration, veterans and civil population specially in Border areas to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Later in the day, the General Officer visited the Military Hospital at Jammu and reviewed the medical preparedness for COVID -19.

He appreciated the vital critical care being provided by the doctors and health care workers and awarded them appropriately. (AGENCIES)